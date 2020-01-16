Montavilla to hold vigil for kids swept into Pacific Ocean

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another vigil, this time in Portland, will give more people the chance to pay their respects to a family who lost both of their children to the Pacific Ocean.

Seven-year-old Lola and 4-year-old William were swept out to sea at Cannon Beach on Saturday. Their father, Jeremy Stiles, was holding both children while walking on an off-beach trail when a sneaker wave came up and pulled them out.

Lola and Jeremy were rescued but Lola later died at a hospital. William’s body has not been recovered. As of Wednesday, Jeremy was still recovering from hyperthermia at Seaside Hospital.

Portland’s Montavilla community will hold a vigil on Thursday from 6-7 p.m. at the school Lola attended — Vestal Elementary School, 161 NE 82nd Avenue. Anyone is welcome and organizers are asking guests to wear Lola and William’s favorite color, purple. Guests are also asked to walk if they can as parking near the school is limited.

KOIN 6 will live stream the Montavilla vigil. Check back here for updates.

Dozens of people filled a room at the Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita for a vigil on Wednesday. Most of those in attendance didn’t know the Stiles family but wanted them to know they were grieving with them. Letters and thoughts were shared from people throughout the coastal community who have been rattled by the tragedy.