Moonstruck Chocolate store shutters high profile location

The employees will be relocated to new positions in other Moonstruck stores

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Portland’s most well known chocolate shops is closing one of its more high-profile stores.

Moonstruck Chocolate Cafe is shutting down its location on Northwest 23rd.

Owners say the area has yet to bounce back after a natural gas explosion that kept them from the neighborhood for two years.

Tuesday was their last day of business.

People who worked there will get new positions in other Moonstruck stores.