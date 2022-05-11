PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a death investigation in Gresham on Tuesday, police announced a mother and her two children died in a murder-suicide.

The investigation began after officers conducted a welfare check at an apartment on Southeast 185th avenue around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Gresham Police Department, 31-year-old Ashley Palmer and her children, ages six and eight, died from gunshot wounds.

Gresham police reminds the community that help is available if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis .

Multnomah County Mental Health Call Center is available for those experiencing a mental health crisis at 503-988-4888.

Lines for Life is also available at 800-273-8255.