Mother, toddler fall 50 ft. off Multnomah Falls trail

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mother and her 2-year-old daughter fell 50 feet from a hiking trail Sunday afternoon at Multnomah Falls, police said.

Around 12:19 p.m., deputies responded to a report that the two hikers had fallen near the trail, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Other hikers rushed to their aid, including an off-duty ER doctor, police said. Deputies credited bystanders for helping the mother and daughter until first responders arrived.

They were taken to the hospital for their injuries but are not in life-threatening conditions, MCSO said.

