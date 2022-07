PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A motorcyclist is being treated for life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car on Monday evening in Gresham, police say.



The crash took place on Northeast Burnside Road shortly before 8 p.m. Gresham police have not yet released information about how the crash occurred, but they tell KOIN 6 the driver of the car was not injured and stayed at the scene.

It is unclear if there will be any charges as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.