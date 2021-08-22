Motorcyclist’s death marks 40th Portland traffic fatality in 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — A motorcyclist died in a crash in Southeast Portland Sunday night, Portland Police Bureau said.

Officers responded to the crash at Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Southeast Clay Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Team lead the investigation and determined that a driver in a car and the motorcyclist were both traveling in the area of the crash. While turning, the two vehicles collided, police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Police said this is the 40th traffic fatality in Portland in 2021.