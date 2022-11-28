PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A bold step to try and keep teens from getting addicted to nicotine is moving forward in Oregon’s largest county.

Multnomah County commissioners are holding a public hearing Monday on a proposed county-wide ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products.

The commissioners had attempted to do this back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, but now are moving forward, despite a Washington County judge tossing out a voter-approved ban in September.

“Some juristictions in California did the same exact thing we are doing now,” said Jessica Guernsey, the public health director for Multnomah County.

The commissioners will hear public testimony on proposed rules that include a ban on selling flavored nicotine products often used in vaping-including those with menthol. State data shows most kids ages 12-17 report using flavored products. The use among older smokers is far less.

Washington County voters approved a similar ban last year but court challenges led to it being overturned. The judge ruled a ban has to come from the state — it is being appealed.

But Multnomah County leaders say the ruling doesn’t apply to Oregon’s largest county since it has its own tobacco retail licensing and they believe it could have a bigger impact.

State rules require that customers need to be at least 21 years old to buy tobacco, nicotine or vape products in Oregon. Studies show underage users get them from friends or family, which is why there’s a proposed ban on sales to anyone.

Oregon lawmakers have not approved a statewide ban as they are concerned about the impact on businesses that sell the products. County commissioners are expected to vote on the ban on Thursday.