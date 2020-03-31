MultCo: Hospitals OK now, depends ‘how extreme it gets’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon has 715 ventilators with another 140 coming from the federal government in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus, emergency management officials said Tuesday.

Currently, 39 are in use, Chris Voss with Multnomah County Emergency Management told county commissioners.

“We can tell you that in the short term right now that the hospitals are capable in meeting the current need,” Voss said. “Then it’s really the confidence in the current models with how extreme it gets and how effective we are in reducing the curve.”

Multnomah County officials said that as of March 29, more than 3200 people were tested in the county, with 97 positives and 241 close contacts.

A mannequin hooked to a ventilator for training at a hospital, March 2020 (Courtesy to KOIN)

