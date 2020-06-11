Mult Co still waiting to hear about Friday reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re wondering whether Multnomah County is entering Phase 1 on Friday, you’re not alone.

The county has still not gotten the green light from Governor Kate Brown. They submitted their application last week and on Wednesday, met to go over data and progress, showing some improvement.

Leaders and health officials are still hopeful they will be approved for June 12.

“There may not be a perfect time to reopen, so our hope and our plan is to have a good enough mitigation effort in place through contract tracing, through ability of testing and watching closely to see what happens with our numbers and adjusting accordingly,” Dr. Jennifer Vines, the county’s lead health officer, said Wednesday.

“Someone earlier today described this as a dance that we’re doing with this virus, with our community, and it’s going to come down to everybody keeping 6 feet of distance, using a face covering, teleworking if they can,” she said.

The answers you give when a public health worker calls help stop the spread of COVID-19. We keep your information private. Please answer when we call. We need your help to save lives. https://t.co/UpjJTJOvOD pic.twitter.com/ltCfvfr5jg — Multnomah County Health Dept (@MultCoHealth) June 11, 2020

Multnomah County is the only Oregon county not in Phase 1. 32 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Wednesday, with 72 new cases total in the state.

You can see Multnomah County’s reopening framework here.