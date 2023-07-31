PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amid rampant car thefts in Portland, Multnomah County’s new auto theft task force announced it made its first “high profile” arrest over the weekend during a stolen vehicle operation.

An accused “serial car thief,” 24-year-old Jesse Dane Brower, is suspected in dozens of car thefts after the investigation by the task force, which includes the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Brower — who appeared in court on Monday — was booked on six charges including unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony elude, misdemeanor elude, reckless driving and possessing burglary tools. His probation was also revoked.

The auto theft task force says it connected Brower to multiple car thefts and found evidence at his home linking him to dozens of stolen cars and car parts.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said the case remains under investigation and that more charges are coming.

The arrest comes after Portland had a record 11,000 reported stolen vehicles in 2022. In 2023, through June 1, authorities said there were 4,500 reported stolen vehicles.

While car thefts started to drop in recent months, Portland set a record in 2022 with 1,500 cases referred for prosecution. Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt says it’s still a challenge for prosecutors to prove someone stole a vehicle.

“We have to establish in a courtroom that they knew it was stolen and so looking at clues like the ignition is hanging out, a window is broken and questioning people on those things can help us establish knowledge,” Schmidt said.

Previously, the task force’s best mission included 15 stolen vehicles from 30 traffic stops, but over the weekend, the task force stopped 21 vehicles, 12 of which were stolen.