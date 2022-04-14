PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Commissioners passed a resolution on Thursday banning public autopsies in the county after dozens of people paid to see the autopsy of a World War II veteran last fall.

Elsie Saunders testified to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners after her late husband’s body was publicly autopsied without her knowledge or consent. She said this happened in total disrespect to her late husband — David Saunders — who had died of COVID-19 and donated his body to science.

“I am deeply hurt and frustrated I was not able to save my husband from the disrespect of his remains,” said Elsie Saunders.

A KING 5 Seattle reporter who testified at the county board meeting said people paid up to $500 to see the autopsy.

The Board of Commissioners, acting as the Board of Health, passed a resolution that would fine anyone who performs a public autopsy $1,000 every day they do.

County Chair Deborah Kafoury said they hope to see legal action taken against future offenders, but that would take a new law from the state legislature.