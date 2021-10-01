MultCo chair: ‘We all need to do more’ to curb gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police are investigating multiple shootings after yet another violent night and morning in the Rose City.

Just after 6 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to a report of a man shot and killed in Southeast Portland’s Mill Park neighborhood. The Portland Police Bureau said the suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

Hours earlier at about 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the Jeffrey Apartments on SW 11th Avenue on reports of a shooting. PPB learned at least one person had been shot by about 11 p.m. That victim was uncooperative and refused medical service for his non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No arrests were made.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury addressed the rash of violence during a press conference Friday, saying she’s very concerned about the spike in gun violence and the trauma it’s causing communities, neighbors, families, victims and perpetrators.

Kafoury told KOIN 6 News that what keeps her up at night is “knowing that there are people’s lives hanging on the edge, that there are people both who will be harmed and have been harmed, and that there are folks who are so disengaged, disenfranchised and they resort to the only thing they see as a path forward.”

She added, “We all need to do more.”

Kafoury said Multnomah County released a plan focused on working with youth, intervention and boosting mental health services. She also talked about prosecution, saying the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to increase the district attorney’s office budget by $1 million to add four deputy district attorneys and two investigators.