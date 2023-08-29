PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County leaders are working on a plan that could support the cash-strapped Bybee Lakes Hope Center.

The privately owned shelter said it was in danger of closing its doors earlier this month unless it gets funding from the county to help with operating costs.

In a work session, Chair Jessica Vega Pederson shared a proposal to fund 75% of the center’s operating costs through the end of the calendar year.

However, multiple commissioners shared their concerns, which they say were based on a lack of information.

“Whatever it is that we do with and for Bybee Lakes, we’ve got to consider the rest of (the) providers who have been with us for a very long time, who’ve stretched themselves to do what we’ve asked them to do over the last three years and are also struggling,” said Commissioner Susheela Jayapal.

“I may end up being the biggest champion and more but I don’t know that. I don’t see what it is I can’t just vote for a ‘this is what somebody said they needed.’ We have a lot of needs,” Commissioner Julia Brim Edwards added.

Before the Wapato Jail was transformed into the Bybee Lakes Hope Center in October 2020, the conversion plans were initially fought by county leaders, who said it was too expensive and too far from services.

Funding for Bybee Lakes is not on the county’s agenda for the board meeting later this week.