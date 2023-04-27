PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As temperatures rise and more people head outside, even modestly warm temperatures can pose a health risk – especially for people recreating outdoors.

Dr. Ann Loeffler, the Multnomah County interim health director, told KOIN 6 that those living with pre-existing health conditions or without AC units are more susceptible to heat-related illness like heat exhaustion.

“Lots of sweating, skin getting more of a sunburnt kind of pink, starting to get a little bit nauseated, maybe even vomiting – those are more the early symptoms,” Loeffler said. “Then later on when you get toward heatstroke, that is literally a medical emergency. I’m talking call 911.”

With the current forecast, she doesn’t anticipate any cases of heat stroke, but she said people should call for medical help if they suddenly stop sweating, experience disorientation or a lack of coordination, as those could be signs of hyperthermia.

“People who live in hot parts of the world, they would laugh at us for having this conversation. But in the beginning of the season, people will be more at risk,” she said.

And as locals look for ways to beat the heat this weekend – first responders are urging people to come prepared if they plan to cool off in the water.

Clackamas Fire District spokesman Izak Hamilton said that while the air may be hot, the water is not.

“It wasn’t very long ago that water was still ice and snow, so our body is not ready for or prepared for a while when it’s about to encounter and you know, it can go into shock a little bit. Maybe your muscles cramp up and it will take your breath away,” he said.

Hamilton said to always wear a lifejacket and never swim alone while on the water.

And while his team encourages people to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend, he warns not to let the fun threaten safety.

“Alcohol and drugs on the water are just not a good combination,” Hamilton said. “When you trip and fall on dry land, it’s a little bit different when you’re in the water. It’s unforgiving and it doesn’t take long. You can probably see the water behind me is flowing pretty quickly and it can suck you under.”