MultCo commissioners to vote on eviction moratorium extension

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County commissioners will decide whether to extend coronavirus executive rules and the eviction moratorium on Thursday.

The decisions will come as both are days away from expiring. Currently, the executive rule and moratorium on evictions would end on July 8, but the commissioners are voting whether or not to extend that until September 30.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says the executive rule allows them to be more nimble in responding to issues quickly.

This vote comes just days after the governor signed an executive order extending a statewide eviction moratorium through September, so if it passes in Multnomah County, it’s extra reassurance for renters.

Kafoury says they were the first to develop the 6-month rent repayment plan and ban on late fees.

She says this rent grace period is crucial because when the emergency declaration ends — people may still be out of work or on fewer hours — but she also knows the pressure landlords have to pay mortgages.

“The majority of landlords in our community are small landlords,” Kafoury said. “It’s not really a big multinational corporation who can weather these storms, and so we want still is everyone who can pay their rent to pay their rent. We’re also encouraging people to pay some part of their rent.”

KOIN 6 asked her if landlords can still file for evictions at this time and start the eviction process.

The original document stated the “Multnomah County Court wouldn’t accept cases until April 30th or later.” As it turns out, House Bill 42-13, which just passed a few days ago in the legislature, is now the controlling law.

Section 2 of that state law prohibits a landlord from initiating an eviction proceeding for non-payment of rent through September 30.

Some good news is that Multnomah County just received $10 million from the state and are now trying to figure out how to distribute it to people in need of rental assistance.

Those are federal cares dollars — and have to be given out by the end of the year. If you’re in need of rental assistance call 2.1.1.