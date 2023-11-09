PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Plans to rebuild the Burnside Bridge are underway so it can withstand the eventual Cascadia earthquake that seismologists say is on the horizon.

The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners agreed to move forward with a grant application for $447 million from a federal bridge investment program.

The Jobs Act will invest $10 billion in infrastructure projects over the next three years. The grant application is due Nov. 27, and the plan is to begin construction in 2025.

“This grant does require a 50% match. As you may recall, we have a target budget of $895 million. Our local match is comprised of a mix of local state and federal funds,” Megan Neil with the Multnomah County Transportation Division said.

