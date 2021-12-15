MultCo. considers ban on gas powered leaf blowers

Leaf blowers can be used to clear out your gutters and prevent clogging and potential water damage to your home.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County officials announced they will consider a resolution on Thursday that would phase out gas powered leaf blowers.

In a press release, Multnomah County pointed out the negative environmental health impacts caused by gas powered leaf blowers which pollute the air with toxins.

“We need to be doing everything we can to stave off the worst impacts of climate change, and that means phasing out old technologies like gas powered leaf blowers,” resolution sponsor commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson said. “Banning these devices would lower our carbon emissions, reduce air pollution, and improve our environment. It’s a win-win-win.”

Multnomah County claims studies showed “for the best selling models, one hour of operation emits the same amount of smog-forming pollution as driving a Toyota Camry about 1,100 miles, or the distance from Portland to San Diego.”

The U.S. Environmental Agency has also found that pollution from gas powered leaf blowers can adversely impact health – causing diseases including cancer and heart disease, according to the press release.

Multnomah County said other jurisdictions across the U.S. are also phasing them out.

The board meeting to discuss the resolution is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 16. Officials said they expect the resolution to be brought up around 10 a.m. The board meeting can be viewed here.