MultCo considers new regulations for wood-burning stoves

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners is considering a new ordinance that would change the way wood-burning stoves are regulated.

The board said they are considering changes to its current rules in order to improve the county’s air quality.

On Thursday proposed changes include removing the term “Green” days from its advisory code. No announcement means no restrictions, yellow means voluntary curtailment and red means mandatory stoppage.

The board is also considering extending restrictions to year-round. Right now, the curtailment policy is only between October and March.

“This resolution affirms the basic, incontrovertible principle that everyone, everywhere, deserves to breathe clean air, all the time,” said Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal.

Another change would eliminate the exemption for EPA-certified wood stoves.

Exemptions would stay in place for low-income residents who only have wood stoves to heat their homes.