PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Friday that a man was indicted on 32 counts of invasion of personal privacy and two counts of theft after recording multiple women while they were using the restroom.

Jared Walter, 35 has an extensive criminal history and is a registered sex offender. He is also the only person to be banned from riding TriMet.

On April 20, security officers at Portland Community College responded to a call for help from a student who said her backpack was missing, claiming that it was taken off one of the coat hooks in the women’s restroom.

Security saw Walter on security footage enter the bathroom and leave with the student’s backpack. Walter was located shortly thereafter and banned from all PCC campuses.

Between the dates of April 26 and April 30, 2023, Portland Police became aware that a person was entering women’s bathrooms in different businesses across the city. During the investigation, police gathered information that corroborated Walter as the person entering the bathrooms and recording various women.