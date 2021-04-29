MultCo DA, Oregon AG partner for Lents Park shooting investigation

In this April 23, 2021 image, a sign hangs at a vigil for Robert Delgado who was shot and killed by Portland police at Lents Park. (Courtesy of Shelby Taylor)

Robert Delgado was shot and killed by a Portland police office on April 16 at Lents Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum are partnering for the investigation into the death of Robert Delgado.

Robert Delgado was shot and killed by Portland Police officer Zachary DeLong on Friday, April 16 at Lents Park. Portland Police Bureau officials said they were responding to a call about a white man pointing a gun in the area. Deputy Police Chief Chris Davis said officers arrived and “contacted” the person and that eventually both “less lethal” and “lethal force” were deployed.

Delgado died at the scene from a single gunshot wound. DeLong, an 8-year veteran of the bureau, was placed on paid administrative leave.

PPB later confirmed Delgado had a replica handgun on him at the time of the incident.

At this time, the investigation into the shooting is still being conducted by the PPB with the assistance of the East County Major Crimes Team. According to a press release, AG Rosenblum will assign an Assistant Attorney General to work with two Multnomah County Deputy District Attorneys to oversee the investigation. Additional resources may be assigned if deemed necessary.

Once the investigation is over, it will be turned over to a prosecution team for legal analysis. A grand jury will then be convened to determine whether the officer’s use of deadly force was a legal act of self-defense or defense of others under Oregon law.

No other information has been released at this time.