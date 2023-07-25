DA Schmidt did not provide updates on the linked deaths of 4 women

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said Tuesday he disagrees with the findings of a state investigation into alleged discrimination in his office.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries launched the investigation after a complaint was filed by Carolyn Amber Kinney, a former attorney in the DA’s office. The BOLI investigation found there was “substantial evidence that his office discriminated against women” in promotions to leadership roles in the office.

Kinney resigned last year and cited gender discrimination after 5 of 6 attorneys promoted to senior positions were men despite more women being eligible for leadership positions between August 2020 and January 2022.

“That report focuses very specifically on a small subset of managers in this office over a very small subset of time.” Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt

At that time, only 20% of those in leadership were women even though there was an equal number of men and women attorneys in the office.

BOLI said the qualifications used were extremely subjective, such as perceived readiness for promotion and willingness to promote the DA’s policies and philosophical direction.

Asked about it at a Tuesday press conference, Schmidt said he disagrees with the findings.

“That report focuses very specifically on a small subset of managers in this office over a very small subset of time,” Schmidt said Tuesday. “So I’m looking at my 3 years as being District Attorney because I think judging anything in a very small, narrow window you can come to small sample sizes and conclusions based on that.”

His office also provided information that showed of the promotions to deputy DA jobs, half were women. But the numbers were from August 2020 through July 2023, which indicates changes were made after Kinney’s complaint to BOLI.

Schmidt announced the press conference to talk about about new legislation to improve public safety.

However, the DA’s office said Schmidt would not provide any updates on the investigation into the now-linked deaths of 4 women earlier this year.

Schmidt, who is in his first full term as the Multnomah County DA, is being challenged by Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, who has run the Neighborhood Unit in the DA’s office and has prosecuted some high-profile murder cases and leaders of the Proud Boys.