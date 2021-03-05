MultCo DA’s Office releases new gun violence stats

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — New numbers released by the Multnomah County district attorney’s office show gun-related violence appears to be on the rise.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced his office is prosecuting 36 separate gun violence-related crimes that happened in the month of February.

Two of the cases are homicide-related investigations, while five are domestic violence-related. Nearly half involve felons in possession of a firearm.

In comparison, there were 28 gun violence-related crimes in February 2020 and 11 cases in February 2019. There were only six in February 2018.

Taking a look at the numbers in Portland alone in January, eight homicide cases and 71 weapon law violations were recorded, according to data from the Multnomah County DA’s office; in comparison to January 2020, there were 65 weapon law violations and one homicide.