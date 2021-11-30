MultCo directs $66M of COVID-relief to housing, rent costs

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A report released by the Multnomah County Auditor showed the majority of the money received to help in COVID-19 recovery was directed toward housing and rent costs in the county.

County auditor Jennifer McGuirk issued her report on pandemic-related spending from July 2020 to the end of June this year. Mcguirk said the county is fulfilling its promise to provide Cares Act money to its BIPOC community, meeting their spending benchmarks.

The county said in one instance, it used money to contract a vendor who was under a federal contract ban for false medical billing claims. The county terminated service with them after finding out.

More than $66 million COVID relief money went toward paying for housing and rent costs for people in the county. This was the largest expense.

Additionally, the county issued five recommendations, including: