PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In recent years, Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt and Dr. Kathleen Carlson’s team at the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health have started talking about how to prevent violent shootings.

Together, they recently secured a grant from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission.

Now, they’re in the process of establishing a new Multnomah County gun violence review commission.

While the county continues prosecuting shooters, they say this group will address gun violence prevention through a comprehensive, data-driven public health approach.

“On the prosecution side of things we try to send a clear message: ‘If you pick up a gun and you’re shooting. We’ll find you, you’ll be arrested and we’re going to hold you accountable,'” Schmidt said. “But we also recognize that a safer and healthier community can’t just be about reaction. We also have to be about prevention and getting upstream.”

The commission will be made up of about 30 representatives from various disciplines and organizations.

“The gist of it is, there’s no one solution to these really complex public health problems,” added Dr. Carlson. “And when you bring together multidisciplinary experts with an eye toward system-level issues that let these individuals down; and ultimately thinking about solutions — like, how do we repair that gap?”

Over the next several months, the commission will analyze firearm-related data and develop effective prevention strategies. They plan to offer lawmakers ideas for prevention next summer.