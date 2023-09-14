Commissioner Sharon Meieran said at least $22 million should go toward expanding shelter access

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Amid Multnomah County’s effort to spend millions marked for dealing with the homeless crisis, officials discovered they have $12 million more – courtesy of the federal government.

That sum, from the American Rescue Plan, tops off another $50 million in revenue the county still hasn’t spent. County and metro leaders discussed how to spend that money during a board meeting on Thursday.

Decisions have yet to be finalized, but County Commissioner Sharon Meieran said at least $22 million should go toward expanding shelter access.

“We know where we need to have an impact; we know how we can have an impact. Now we need to just do it as we say,” Meieran said. “I propose a lot of money on shelter because that saves lives. It reduces the health impacts of being houseless for the community and people.”

The fund would also support the construction of new shelter beds and increase daytime support access.

Just last week, Bybee Lakes Hope Center received $1.5 million to stay open through the end of 2023 following a unanimous vote from Multnomah County commissioners.

According to county data, 6,000 people are homeless in Multnomah County. With that in mind, Meieran said recovery is the priority.

“We need to address behavioral health, so bring in detox, and we need recovery base,” she said. “I mean, we need housing of all types, but the key is recovery-oriented.”

Tony Vezina, the executive director of 4D Recovery, said addiction itself can be a barrier to housing.

“A lot of people who are out on the streets have addiction issues,” he said. “And so getting them access to detox and then stabilization as they kind of dry out from the drug use and sober before they move on to the next stage, housing, whatever is really important to set them up for long-term success.”

The money will also increase daytime support access and provide legal support for people facing eviction.

“We need a holistic shelter plan, like an ecosystem, to actually get people off the streets and then get them into housing,” Meieran said. “And we need a variety of types to meet a variety of needs.”