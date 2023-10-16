PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Starting Tuesday, the Morrison Bridge will be lit white to recognize civilian victims in the war between Hamas and Israel, Multnomah County announced.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vegas Pederson directed the five-day bridge lighting as a call for peace and the protection of civilian lives.

The lighting follows Vega Pederson’s call to light the bridge blue and white on Thursday to represent the colors of the Israeli flag “as a reflection of the pain and loss suffered by the Israeli people in the wake of Hamas’ terrorist attack on civilians on Oct. 7, the worst terrorist attack against Jewish non-combatants since the Holocaust.”

In a statement, Vega Pederson said “in recent days, we have seen tremendous harm and suffering inflicted on the Palestinian population in Gaza by the Israel Defense Forces, including the terrifying call to remove more than one million people from northern Gaza with only 24-hours notice.”

“I unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate use of munitions without regard for civilian casualties. Collective punishment against populations for the actions of a terrorist organization violates international law and the democratic values we cherish in Multnomah County and the United States,” she continued.

“On Thursday I directed that the Morrison Bridge be lit in the colors of the Israeli flag for five days to honor those lost and injured in the horrific terrorist attacks against people in Israel on Oct. 7. Beginning Tuesday evening, the bridge will be lit white for five days representing our collective call for peace in the war between Hamas and Israel and an equitable and lasting solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”