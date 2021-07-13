MultCo officials to release report on heat deaths

PORTLAND, OR – JUNE 27: Pablo Miranda cools off in the Salmon Springs Fountain on June 27, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. Record breaking temperatures lingered over the Northwest during a historic heatwave this weekend. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

64 people in Multnomah County died from the excessive heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just a day after Oregon officials said they’re examining the state’s response to the historic heat wave that broiled the region and left more than 115 people dead last month, Multnomah County leaders will hold a press conference to release their preliminary report.

Commission Chair Deborah Kafoury will be joined at the 9 a.m. press conference by Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines, Chief Medicolegal Death Investigator Kimberly DiLeo and Emergency Management Director Chris Voss.

They will release their “Preliminary Report on Excessive Heat Deaths in Multnomah County June 2021.”

On the 4th of July, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner reported the number of deaths from the recent heat wave rose to 64.

The deaths were identified between June 27 and July 3, 2021, officials reported. Of the deaths, 30 were formally ruled hyperthermia, or death by excessive heat. The remaining cases are suspected hyperthermia.

The preliminary data shows those who died from the heat in Multnomah County were aged 44 to 97, with an average age of 68. The majority were white. Many were found in their homes, with no air conditioning or fans, officials said.

