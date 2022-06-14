PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new 9-month internship program to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find a job was launched through a partnership between Multnomah County and Albertina Kerr.

The internship program, Project SEARCH, provides a one-to-one on-site instructor and skills trainer. There are more than 600 domestic and international host businesses already involved with Project Search, which boasts an 85% success rate in finding competitive employment at prevailing wage for the interns who go through the program.

Statistics show that less than half of adults between 21-64 with those disabilities are currently employed.

In a statement, Alexis Alberti, who directs the County’s Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities Division, said Multnomah County is thrilled to partner with Project SEARCH. “We’re committed to bridging the employment gap for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

In order to qualify for the program, interns must prove they can legally work in the US and be eligible to receive Oregon Vocational Rehabilitation Services and State of Oregon Developmental Disabilities Services or Brokerage Services.

A virtual meeting to provide more information is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15. People can register online for that.

There is an in-person session also scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 7. Information on that can be found by emailing ProjectSEARCH@AlbertinaKerr.org