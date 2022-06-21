MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — As summer begins, the turn of the season marks nearly one year since an unprecedented heat dome baked the Pacific Northwest with temperatures higher than 115 degrees. 96 people died across Oregon, including 72 in Multnomah County. The county has now changed how it will approach extreme heat events in 2022.

Instead of three large cooling centers, emergency management director, Chris Voss says, the have identified 18 locations of various sizes around the city in order to be more accessible for people in need of relief.

How the centers are supplied will change as well, after the county acquired one warehouse to store all of its emergency response equipment, in terms of water, blankets, beds and food.

During an emergency heat declaration, TriMet fares will also be waived to take community members to cooling centers.

“We know we can support more shelters and support them faster,” Voss said.

It comes as Portland will warm up quickly to start summer, from temperatures in the 60s last week, with 90s expected over the weekend.

“Early on in the summer, there’s a lot more risk especially if you haven’t acclimated to the heat. So, the fact we have gone from such a cold spell to actually starting to see some warmth here, that can play in,” Voss said.

Voss does not expect cooling centers to open this weekend, saying the heat event is “moderate” according to the National Weather Service, the worst of the heat is forecasted to be short lived, and the night time temperatures are cooler than during the 2021 heat dome.

Oregon Health & Science University associate professor Dr. Sean Robinson says there are things people can do to get themselves ready for the heat, like being in physically fit shape.

“The best strategy is to stay hydrated, slow down, seek shade and really pay attention to your body in for those early warning signs of heat stroke and pull back with whatever you’re doing,” Robinson said.

Robinson says symptoms like nausea, dizziness, pins and needle feelings, extreme sweating are some of those signs to pull back.

Both Robinson and Voss say people should check in on their family members and neighbors who are elderly or have health issues in order to make sure they are staying cool and staying safe.

Robinson says cooling them down immediately is the best way to save their life.

“There are lots of data that if you don’t cool them down, within the first thirty minutes, the risk of death increases. So, you want to cool them down before they even go to the hospital.”