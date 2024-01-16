PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s office has announced two new suspected hypothermia deaths Tuesday afternoon as the county endures freezing cold temps.

On Jan. 12, county officials declared a state of emergency ahead of the weekend’s winter storm. Since then, at least four people are believed to be dead due to weather-related causes.

The men identified in the third and fourth deaths were discovered on Monday, with one in the 97211 zip code and the other in the 97214 zip code. Previously, a man was found dead on Friday, Jan. 12 in the 97232 zip code, and another was reported on Saturday, Jan. 13 in the 97217 zip code.

The identities of these four men have yet to be shared with the public, and officials say the cause of their deaths will not be confirmed for several weeks or even months.

“All deaths are still considered suspected cases and are under investigation as potential cold-weather-related deaths,” officials said in a press release. “Further tests and investigation will determine whether the deaths are officially cold-weather-related.”

Meanwhile, Washington County officials say they are also investigating hypothermia as the potential cause of the death of a person in Tigard.

