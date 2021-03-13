MCSO: Man in critical condition after stand-off with law enforcement

CORBETT, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is in critical condition after he was shot by law enforcement Saturday morning during a traffic stop turned stand-off near East Knieriem Road, south of the Historic Columbia River Highway, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office officials

Deputies stopped the man, a white man in his 60s, for speeding at around 8:50 p.m. Friday night. He immediately stepped out of his vehicle with two firearms, officials said.

The East Metro SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Teams were called in for additional support.

Officers and deputies attempted to deescalate the situation overnight. At around 6:02 a.m. Saturday, there was an exchange of gunfire and the man was shot.

He was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Two law enforcement officers, an MCSO sheriff’s deputy and a Gresham Police officer, fired their weapons. They were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per standard protocol.

The East County Major Crimes Team and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation. The team consists of members from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, Oregon State Police, Port of Portland Police Department and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. Additionally, two Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are assisting in the investigation