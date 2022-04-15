PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County sheriff shared words of warning about the current community violence — and what is expected to come in the months ahead.

In a letter to the community, Sheriff Mike Reese cited this year’s surging homicide rate along with traffic fatalities and overdose deaths. He said the last time these many people were in county jails on murder-related charges was in 1994 — when Portland’s homicide rate was at a historic high.

Reese said 2022 is on track to tie, if not surpass the number of murder-related bookings made in 2021. Further, he said the county’s jail is “quickly filling up with people who are accused of the most serious offenses,” like Ballot Measure 11 crimes.

“Summer is approaching, a time when we typically experience increased violence in our community,” Reese said. “Violent crime, traffic fatalities and overdose deaths are already at historically high rates. Without action, we can expect worse to come.”

Reese listed a handful of solutions, including increased traffic enforcement and better funding for community groups. He said there’s a “collective responsibility to do something.”