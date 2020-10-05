MultCo study: Residents prefer faster internet despite cost

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new report released by Multnomah County Monday showed a digital divide among residents.

Data revealed there are roughly one-in-seven low-income homes that have no access to the internet at all. Additionally, low-income residents who do have broadband also pay the same rate as high-income earners. Only about 40% of all people surveyed said they could afford the current commercial rates.

The study’s purpose was examining the possibility of a publicly-owned high-speed internet provider.

Respondents supported a fiber network, the fastest available in Mutnomah County. However, a fiber network would cost $1 billion and require more than a third of all internet customers in the county to use the service.

A cheaper option included expanding Wi-Fi hotspots to all government, school, and library locations. Another option featured setting up a fixed wireless network to serve only those who need it.

“While it may not be the most ideal, I think at this point it’s just incumbent upon us to do everything we can to get internet access to as many people as possible,” said MultCo Comissioner Lori Stegmann.

The report found that more than half of those surveyed required internet access at home for their jobs.

No estimate was given for what a government-operated internet network would cost users.