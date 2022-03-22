PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County is opening up more shelter beds after two years of operating shelters at half capacity for social distancing.

However, there’s a common misconception that the county cut the number of beds, when in fact there are more beds available today than before the pandemic.



The visibility of Portland’s homeless crisis has increased amid the pandemic, but professionals on homelessness say the number of tents on the street doesn’t always correlate to the number of people sleeping outside.

“There’s a lot more tents out there, but we know that folks are often, you know, one person might have three tents and is storing belongings in them sometimes,” Denis Theriault of the Joint Office of Homeless Services said.



While officials are still crunching the data of the homeless count in Multnomah County, they continue to increase capacity as we overcome omicron.



The county currently has 1,600 beds – 250 more than pre-pandemic levels.



Now, the Joint Office of Homeless Services is opening 450 more beds by the end of March to get back to operating at 75% capacity.



“There are more people in shelter than there were before COVID and yet we still see what we see. So, more shelter is coming and more housing work is coming. We’re gonna get folks through the shelters more quickly, too. That’s another way to create capacity,” Theriault said.

Though the pandemic is entering a new phase, officials say it’s not yet over.

Theriault added “I think we have to see where COVID takes us though, before we can guarantee that it’s safe to go to full capacity there.”



Additionally, a new 125-bed congregate shelter serving women will open this spring on 120 Southeast Market Street on the central east side.