MultCo. warming centers to stay open until Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The four warming shelters that reopened Friday in Multnomah County will remain open until Sunday morning.

County leaders said they plan to close the centers around 8 a.m. Sunday.

“There is a lot of volatility in the forecast. It’s going to be extremely cold today,” said Joint Office of Homeless Services Director Marc Jolin. “We really thought it was important to stay open during the day today.”

Over 250 people stayed at the shelters that reopened Friday.

With consistent demand for shelters the past week, the county is seeking additional volunteers to staff the centers, specifically the Oregon Convention Center, Mt. Scott Community Center and East Portland Community Center.

“We have been at this for a week now and the extended period has created its own challenges, especially over a holiday,” said Jenny Carver, emergency manager for Multnomah County’s Department of County Human Services. “I want to thank people for their heart and dedication to the community and their compassion.”

During winter the Joint Office of Homeless Services offers 300 additional beds each night, despite weather forecasts.

If you see someone in the cold you’re concerned about you’re urged to call the non-emergency response line at 503-823-3333 or 911.