PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people are suspected to have died from hypothermia during Multnomah County’s recent winter storm, and while it is currently unknown if they were homeless, with the number of people living on the streets, people are wondering if the county should change its threshold for opening warming shelters.

So far, there is no clear answer to that question from the county.

With the current threshold, Multnomah County opens warming shelters when the temperature drops to 25 degrees or 32 degrees with rain.

Clackamas County opens its warming centers when temperatures or the wind chill reaches 33 degrees and Clark county opens them when temperatures drop to 30 degrees or lower.

KOIN 6 News sent Multnomah County a list of questions, including asking if they could explain the justification for opening shelters at those temperatures.

We also asked if leaders have met to assess the county’s response to the storm and what they learned that could be done better in the future. There has been no response yet.

Scott Kerman with the nonprofit Blanchet House acknowledged all the work that goes into opening temporary shelters but wonders if the threshold for opening shelters should be re-evaluated.

“Just 25 degrees or 32 degrees with driving perception just seems like a very high bar to me, Kerman said. “You know it’s cold for people, 28 degrees even if there’s not precipitation it’s cold and dangerous for people out here.”

The office of Portland mayor Ted Wheeler did get back to us today, making clear the county would need to respond about who could amend the threshold.

The statement from the mayor’s office also said the thresholds are not static and have been adapted in recent years to make them more flexible.