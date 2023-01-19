East County Library's first phase of design will last through February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Library has released more details on the new 95,000-square-foot East County Library, which will be the second largest library in the county after the central location in Downtown Portland.

Design architect Adjaye Associates and prime architect of record Holst Architecture created early designs of the site based on community feedback.

The latest designs of the library feature its reading and computer areas with natural lighting, the auditorium where various events will be held, the view of Mt. Hood in the background and more.

“As an approximately 95,000-square-foot library, the new building will provide an exciting level of services and programming in a vibrant, diverse location that will be easily accessible for the 40% of Multnomah County residents who live east of I-205,” Multnomah County Library said in a release. “The building renderings are preliminary and not final as the project is in the schematic design phase when design options are still being explored.”

There are currently two proposed entryways for the new library. The first, which would be on Northwest Division Street and Northwest Ava Lane, would be located right on the MAX Blue Line to make entrance easier for visitors who use different forms of transportation.

The other entrance would be at the library’s “South Civic Hub” and outdoor area.

Multnomah County Library officials said that the design could be changed, following additional input from the public. Community members who want to weigh in can do so here.

“This library will offer new, innovative spaces for reading, technology, learning, collaboration and celebration — and we are so excited to build this alongside the community every step of the way,” Multnomah County Library Deputy Director Annie Lewis said.

The first phase of design for the East County Library will last through February. Construction is projected to start in early 2024 and should be done by fall 2025.