PFR: Multiple vehicle fires at 3 parking garages overnight

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There were vehicle fires at three separate parking garages in Southwest Portland on Tuesday night, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.
The first blaze occurred at 121 Southwest 4th Avenue inside a parking garage, followed by one down the block at the 621 Southwest 3rd Avenue parking garage. Finally, multiple vehicles were set on fire in the parking garage at 730 Southwest 10th Avenue.
PFR has not yet disclosed how many vehicles were affected.
This is a developing story. PFR said investigators are meeting this morning to discuss possible connections along with a “plan of action.” More details are forthcoming.
