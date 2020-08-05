PFR: Multiple vehicle fires at 3 parking garages overnight

Multnomah County

PFR has not yet disclosed how many total vehicles were set ablaze

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Portland Fire & Rescue emblem, December 24, 2019 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There were vehicle fires at three separate parking garages in Southwest Portland on Tuesday night, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

The first blaze occurred at 121 Southwest 4th Avenue inside a parking garage, followed by one down the block at the 621 Southwest 3rd Avenue parking garage. Finally, multiple vehicles were set on fire in the parking garage at 730 Southwest 10th Avenue.

PFR has not yet disclosed how many vehicles were affected.

This is a developing story. PFR said investigators are meeting this morning to discuss possible connections along with a “plan of action.” More details are forthcoming.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss