There have been six deaths since May 2.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In light of several inmate deaths at the Multnomah County Jail this year, Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell is requesting an independent review from Oregon State Police.

Morrisey O’Donnell is also getting the National Institute of Corrections to take a look at the county’s facilities, policies, operations and services.

“I believe these are important steps to ensure transparency in the work we do and build and maintain the community’s trust in us. Should OSP and NIC identify areas of improvement at the conclusion of their respective assessments, we welcome their recommendations, and we will share them with the public when it is appropriate to do so,” she said.

Since May 2, six people died inside both the Multnomah County Detention Center and Inverness Jail, which is twice the number of in-custody deaths reported within the last three years combined.