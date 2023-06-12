PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the reality of recent, terrible wildfire seasons in mind, Multnomah County announced they are rolling out summer burn bans throughout June.

Multnomah County Fire Defense Board Chief Chris Barney says the ban covers all areas of Multnomah County and will be implemented in phases to consider agricultural interests.

The first ban on backyard burning goes into effect Friday, June 16, the second on agricultural burning goes into effect June 30, and the complete ban, which includes campfires, fire pits, and other open burning goes into effect July 6.

Fire officials said those dates may be adjusted due to weather conditions and the bans will last indefinitely.

Barbecuing is still allowed under the ban, but officials ask people to remain cautious and ensure that space is kept between cooking equipment and combustible materials.