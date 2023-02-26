PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After several days of cold, Multnomah County has announced their severe weather shelters will not be opening Sunday night.

According to Multnomah County officials, the decision came after noting the rising temperatures in the metro area, however, officials said the county continues to prepare in case temperatures drop again.

Demand for the shelters grew over the course of the week, peaking Friday when almost 850 people sought shelter, but that number dropped Saturday night as temperatures rose, officials said.

Seven warming shelters opened in Multnomah County over the course of the winter weather event, including the Llyod Center which was used as an overnight shelter for the first time.

Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson expressed admiration and appreciation for all the hard work that went into keeping the shelters open for four days.

“I’m so impressed with the incredible dedication and teamwork that supported our shelter activation. At its core, all the work of opening, operating and supplying seven sites, including new spaces at Lloyd Center and Cook Plaza in Gresham, was about saving lives,” Vega Pederson said. “I appreciate everyone who was a part of our response so much, from our County staff to our partner organizations to the community members who took time out to show up and volunteer. This kind of community effort is what it takes.”

Officials shared that 85 people took shifts to help support operations and over two dozen state employees also participated.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency Saturday night which lasts until March 4, which she said “ensures state resources, personnel, and equipment can be activated to complement critical local resources as this situation progresses.”