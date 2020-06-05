Multnomah County applies for Phase 1 of reopening

The county hopes to go into Phase 1 by Friday, June 12

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County leaders submitted an application for reopening on Friday. If approved by the state, the county could move into Phase 1 by Friday, June 12.

Phase 1 allows restaurants and bars to open their dining rooms to guests with modifications to seating, personal services to resume by appointment, gyms to reopen, and public gatherings of up to 25 people.

Multnomah County was the last Oregon county to apply for reopening. It is the state’s most densely populated county, most diverse, and has the largest houseless population in the state, according to a county spokesperson.

A release stated that Multnomah County’s framework goes further to include, “several equity standards that will help ensure that reopening occurs in a way that advances every corner of our community. The framework prioritizes the needs of Black, indigenous, and other communities of color; people over age 65; people who live in congregate settings; and those with underlying health conditions.”

Read Multnomah County’s Reopening Framework: