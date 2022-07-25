PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An outdoor burn ban will go into effect in Multnomah County on Monday ahead of the scorching temperatures forecasted this coming week.

The ban will prohibit recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris and agricultural burning. Permits for open burning will also be paused.

Outdoor barbecuing is still allowed, however, Gresham Fire and Emergency Services reminded those planning to cook outdoors to maintain 10 feet from anything flammable. Ashes from charcoal briquettes should be disposed of in a covered metal contained and kept wet for a few days before being disposed of.

The ban comes just days after Portland Fire & Rescue announced an immediate burn ban. That ban was meant to keep homeowners from burning yard debris and farmers from field burning.

Officials worry with high temperatures and no rain, a small burn could quickly spread out of control.