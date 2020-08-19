MultCo Sheriff: Violence, vandalism ‘serves no purpose’

The Multnomah County building was set on fire during the 82nd night of protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury and Sheriff Mike Reese addressed the media Wednesday hours after the damage and vandalism caused to the Multnomah County Building late Tuesday night.

The message from officials was clear: vandalism and violence directed at the Multnomah County Building does nothing but hurt the movement seeking to advance police reform.

“[The Multnomah County Building] is a place where people get married, come to get their passports, and come to celebrate their cultural traditions,” Kafoury said Wednesday. “I am incredibly relieved that nobody was in the building at the time.”

Following Kafoury’s description of the damage, she noted that the building has served as a storage facility for much of the region’s personal protective equipment (PPE) used to combat COVID-19.

“If the fire had spread–or if that life-protecting equipment had been damaged by smoke and water–then health care workers, patients and seniors would have paid the price,” she said.

According to Kafoury, roughly $1.3 million in damage has occurred to Multnomah County facilities since the protesting began at the end of May.

Sheriff Reese criticized those who have been committing criminal activity under the guise of “peaceful” protesting.

“A line is crossed when peaceful protests become violent,” he said. “The unprovoked actions for those engaged in criminal behavior last night is reprehensible. The damage and destruction, profane and hate-filled graffiti, and setting fire to public buildings is simply violence. It serves no legitimate purpose. It does nothing to solve the problems and issues that our community is facing.”

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury will be speaking alongside Sheriff Mike Reese over the incident that occurred at the Multnomah County Building on Tuesday night.

Police declared a riot in Southeast Portland after at least 200 people marched to the Multnomah County Building, threw rocks through windows and started a fire inside the office for the 82nd night of protests in the city. After marching from Colonel Summers Park on SE Belmont Street to the county building on SE Hawthorne and Grand, the group started lighting dumpster fires and throwing rocks through the building’s windows.

By about 10:20 p.m., flames were running up curtains hanging near cubicles inside of the building after protesters threw lit newspapers through the broken windows.

Minutes after the flames were set, Portland police arrived at the scene and declared a riot. Officers pushed people out of the street and sprayed pepper spray in an effort to disperse the crowd. Police say no tear gas was used overnight.

The fire inside the Multnomah Building was extinguished minutes after it was started. Fire crews responded to the scene to also put out multiple dumpster fires.

Police say two arrests were made overnight. Jesse Hawk, 23, was arrested and charged with riot, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, unlawful use of a weapon, assaulting a public safety officer, harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempt escape. Peter Curtis, 40, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted criminal mischief, and reckless endangering.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury shared the following statement with KOIN 6 after the incident occurred:

“Tonight, the Multnomah County Building, the headquarters for the largest safety net provider in Oregon, was vandalized and set on fire by a small group of protestors. This is the heart of our County, where people in our community come to get married, get their passports, and celebrate their cultural traditions and diversity. A small group set fire to the Office of Community Involvement, a space dedicated to engaging community members who have been marginalized by the traditional political process. The lobby where the first same-sex marriage in Oregon took place, and where millions of pieces of personal protective equipment are being distributed to help our community battle COVID-19, was damaged.

“I acknowledge that there is grave injustice in our world and there is a violent and tragic history of oppression in our County. I am committed to transformational change. And I ask the community to work with us: support the critical work we do every day leading the public health response to COVID-19, providing thousands of meals to families in need, answering mental health crisis calls and serving those experiencing domestic violence. In such a difficult, uncertain time, our community needs all of us to work together.”

“The unprovoked actions by those who engaged in criminal behavior is reprehensible,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “It is simply violence and serves no legitimate purpose. It does nothing to solve the issues our community faces.”

In a statement Wednesday morning, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt echoed what Kafoury and Reese said.

“The violent and intentional criminal behavior that occurred at the Multnomah Building is the antithesis to the work Multnomah County and its dedicated and diverse staff is doing daily to uplift, support and improve our community,” he said. “I continue to condemn this violence. As Sheriff Reese said, it has no legitimate purpose. This destructive and illegal behavior needs to stop.”