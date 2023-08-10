PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The leader of Multnomah County took strong action against American Medical Response on Wednesday, angry about slow ambulance response times for months.

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced that the county will start fining AMR if they don’t improve.

In an interview with KOIN 6 News on Thursday, Vega Pederson said she is running out of options, saying there’s been no change despite raising this concern for months. Vega Pederson also said there was a corrective action plan she says was not followed.

AMR, the only provider in Multnomah County, is supposed to have an ambulance arrive for a life-threatening call within eight minutes 90% of the time. But for months now, AMR has been falling short by 30%.

AMR blames staffing shortages, saying that’s tough to find paramedics. The county requires two paramedics per ambulance, while elsewhere it’s a paramedic and an EMT — an EMT has less training and is paid less than a paramedic. Despite a pilot program trying out that model, Multnomah County says it wants what was promised.

“We know that AMR, who has trouble staffing in Multnomah County, looked for and went after the contract in Washington County, and was awarded staffing Washington County, while we are still dealing with really bad response times here in Multnomah County. That really led to the decision by our health department folks why we needed to take this step now,” Vega Pederson said.

She believes it will get their attention and hopefully prompt changes.

“We’ve continued to have conversations and work with them to see how we can get better results. We have started two pilot programs. All of those things we have tried to do, it hasn’t worked,” Vega Pederson said.

KOIN 6 News contacted AMR’s parent company Global Medical Response about the threat of fines. In a statement, they said, “we remain open to working collaboratively with the county to find a resolution, including moving to a paramedic and EMT staffing mode,l like systems across the country.”