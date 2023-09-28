The funding will go to supporting more shelter, substance use services and daytime centers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to allocate $62.5 million in one-time-only funding for homelessness services.

These services include “added shelter capacity, more recovery housing, new sobriety and stabilization services, expanded day services for people without shelter, and rent assistance to prevent people from ever having to experience homelessness.”

Also, in response to the city’s daytime camping ban, the package includes $3 million to create daytime storage facilities across the county to provide people who are homeless with somewhere to put their belongings during the day.

This funding comes from $11.7 million in available federal American Rescue Plan dollars and from $50.5 million in the County’s share of Supportive Housing Services revenue collected by Metro.

“There is no bigger, tougher problem than turning the tides on the dual crises of homelessness and substance use disorders in our communities,” Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said. “And I will be exercising my authority to push funding into the community so our day centers are up and running, we can expand shelter options, and we quickly fund recovery-oriented housing.”

While Vega Pederson and Commissioners Susheela Jayapal, Julia Brim-Edwards and Lori Stegmann voted in favor, Commissioner Sharon Meieran voted against the package. Meieran stated that while she supported the aims of the funding, she could not support the package as a whole, saying it “lacked specifics and cohesion.”

“Can some of these things achieve good outcomes? Absolutely,” Meieran added. “But it will not change our systems and it will not move our dial.”

According to a press release on Thursday, highlights from the package include: