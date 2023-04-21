PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multnomah County officials confirmed the first death related to the flesh-eating street drug commonly referred to as “tranq.”

“Tranq” is a street drug that’s mixed with the animal tranquilizer Xylazine and potent opioids like fentanyl.

Officials said “tranq” was discovered in the system of someone who died from an overdose in late 2022.

On Wednesday, the county alerted healthcare providers and physicians in the metro area that the drug is on the streets of Portland.

Xylazine is not FDA-approved for human use and is not safe for people as it causes prolonged sedation and can cause severe skin wounds.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration declared fentanyl laced with “tranq” as an emerging drug threat.