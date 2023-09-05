The ban will go into effect in January 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County’s ban on flavored tobacco and nicotine products will go into effect in January 2024, according to a ruling from the Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The ruling was in response to a recent lawsuit that had alleged the ordinance – passed unanimously in December 2022 – was “unlawful and unenforceable.”

According to Judge Benjamin Souede, the suit filed by the 21+ Tobacco and Vapor Retail Association of Oregon was “flawed and not persuasive.”

Souede wrote in his opinion that county law could not prevent Multnomah County from passing the ordinance. He said the sale of tobacco relates directly to the county, which serves as a local public health authority.

Those against the ban say they were concerned about possible job loss and business impact as well as the potential for a black market. When the county first considered the ban in November 2022, they heard arguments from both sides. Those for the sales bans focused on the impact on youth.

“I care about our kids and flavored tobacco is killing our kids, both through marketing and actual usage,” Marcus C. Mundy with the Coalitions of Communities of Color told KOIN 6 News on Nov. 28, 2022.

Retail organizations told KOIN 6 News they agree that use should be limited to adults, but say there are other ways to do that besides total sales bans – including alternatives like mandatory ID scanners and carding regardless of apparent age.

A similar ban in Washington County was struck down by a judge in September 2022.