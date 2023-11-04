PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mike Schmidt, who took over as Multnomah County District Attorney during a tumultuous period in Portland and the region, formally kicked off his re-election campaign on Saturday.

Schmidt, 42, took over as DA when Rod Underhill retired in August 2020. His platform of criminal justice reform immediately became apparent — and an issue — as the pandemic and ongoing protests focused the public’s attention on, specifically, the criminal justice system.

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum was at the event and spoke on Schmidt’s behalf, highlighting his work on gun violence, auto theft, and retail theft.

Oregon Attorney General speaks at the Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt re-election campaign announcement, November 4, 2023 (Schmidt campaign)

“Mike has remained steadfastly focused on keeping us safe and standing up for our progressive values — because Multnomah County deserves both,” Rosenblum said in a statement released by the Schmidt campaign.

Schmidt spoke about what he intends for his second term, “including amending Measure 110 to ban public use of hard drugs and increasing treatment options, prosecuting gun violence and getting guns off the streets, protecting survivors of domestic violence, and standing up for Oregon’s progressive values.”

He will have to win a primary on May 21, 2024. He is currently opposed by Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez. Vasquez has run the Neighborhood Unit in the DA’s office and has prosecuted some high-profile murder cases and leaders of the Proud Boys.

But Schmidt has a long list of high-profile endorsements and more than $160,000 in campaign contributions.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this campaign.