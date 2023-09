PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truck was stolen in Fairview Tuesday morning and, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the owner’s two dogs were inside at the time.

Officials say the truck was taken around 7:30 a.m. from a house on Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

The truck is described as a white Toyota Tacoma with a brown rack and electricians’ union stickers on the back.

Anyone who sees the truck is asked to call 911.